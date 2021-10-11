4 actors, 1 room unspool a shooting’s aftermath in ‘Mass’

AP National News

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The new film “Mass” is set in the aftermath of a school shooting. Six years have gone by and two sets of parents — two are the parents of victims and two are the parents of the shooter — come together to talk. While it might not sound like the most cinematic experience, it transcends its static set. Actor Fran Kranz wrote and directed the film, his first, and cast veteran actors to play his leads in Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Reed Birney. All found the experience profound and life-changing. “Mass” is now playing in theaters in limited release.