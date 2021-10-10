Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

AP National News

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people young and old are marching through Brussels to push European politicians to take bolder action to fight climate change. The march was being held ahead of the U.N. climate climate talks in Glasgow that begin on Oct. 31. Some 80 organizations took part Sunday, aiming for the biggest such protest in the Belgian capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic brought restrictions on demonstrations. Cyclists, families with children, and white-haired demonstrators filled city streets. They chanted slogans demanding climate justice and waving banners in English, French and Dutch. Environmentalists worry that the U.N. climate meetings will produce policies that don’t do enough to slow the warming of the planet.