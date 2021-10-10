Fritz Pollard Alliance responds to Jon Gruden’s comment

AP National News

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Jon Gruden’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith is indicative of the racism at many levels of professional sports. Rod Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted at seeking discipline for Gruden. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features. The league is looking into the matter and a person familiar with that probe told The Associated Press that disciplinary action is possible for Gruden.