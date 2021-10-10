Clinton and Penny team up to write novel ‘State of Terror’

AP National News

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s next book mentions a rising Taliban in Afghanistan and a Joint Chiefs of Staff chair who clashes with the president. The book is a novel, “State of Terror.” It’s co-written with crime fiction author Louise Penny and was conceived well before the latest headlines about Afghanistan or the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Clinton and Penny spoke recently with The Associated Press about their collaboration and how they came to meet and become friends. Their novel is a political thriller that draws upon Penny’s narrative skills and Clinton’s years in government.