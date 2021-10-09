Texas executions face delays over religious rights claims

AP National News

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state face delays amid legal questions over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch people as they are being put to death. It’s unclear when Texas may carry out another execution after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear religious freedom claims from death row inmate John Henry Ramirez. Several other inmates have since made similar claims. Courts have put some of their executions on hold. A ruling from the Supreme Court could be months away. It’s set to hear oral arguments on Nov. 1.