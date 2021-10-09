Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus

AP National News

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging lawmakers worldwide to overcome “the narrow confines” of partisan politics to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change. The pope addressed parliamentarians who were in Rome on Saturday for a preparatory meeting before the U.N.’s annual climate conference, which begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31. Francis referred to a joint appeal that he and other religious leaders signed this week that calls for governments to commit to ambitious goals at the U.N. conference. The pope had said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the U.N. conference, but the Vatican announced Friday that he would not attend.