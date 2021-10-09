New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma

AP National News

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A new river of lava has belched out from the La Palma volcano, spreading more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where molten rock streams have already engulfed over 1,000 buildings. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight sent a new lava stream Saturday heading toward the western shore of the island. Authorities says no new evacuations are required in addition to the 6,000 people who already fled their homes following the Sept. 19 eruption. Police let residents whose homes could now be in danger make trips to save what they could. Experts are closely watching the delta of new land being formed off the island’s coast by the lava, since they say parts of it could collapse.