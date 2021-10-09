Hungary comes to Poland’s defense over EU court ruling

AP National News

By VANESSA GERA and JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister has signed a government resolution welcoming a Polish constitutional court ruling that challenges the primacy of European Union law. The resolution signed by Viktor Orban on Saturday accuses EU institutions of overextending their powers over EU member countries. It followed a very different joint statement from the German and French foreign ministers, who said Poland has an obligation to respect the EU’s common rules. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. Poland’s main opposition leader has called on Poles to defend their EU membership in protests planned for Sunday evening in Warsaw and other Polish cities.