State wants leeway on sentencing rules in Daunte Wright case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking approval for a more severe penalty than what is outlined in state guidelines if a former suburban Minneapolis police officer is convicted in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is facing charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April death of Wright. The sentencing guidelines for first-degree manslaughter range from 6 to 81/2 years in prison. The move is similar to one made by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted in George Floyd’s death. Potter has pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled to stand trial in December.