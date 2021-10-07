Suits: Fake account with similar name key to Murdaugh scheme

AP National News

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed against Alex Murdaugh this week say the South Carolina attorney created a fraudulent bank account to steal money. The lawsuits say Murdaugh took money from both a $5 million life insurance settlement for his dead housekeeper and the law firm founded a century ago by Murdaugh’s great-grandfather. The PMPED Law Firm says it confronted Murdaugh about the accounts on Sept. 3. The next day, police say Murdaugh tried to arrange his own death but the shot meant to kill him just grazed his head. The Murdaugh family has been the center of numerous investigations ever since Murdaugh’s wife and son were found fatally shot earlier this year.