New charges for Afghan accused in journalist abduction case

NEW YORK (AP) — An Afghan man already facing charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a New York Times reporter and another journalist in facing new charges in the killing of three American soldiers. A revised indictment against Haji Najibullah filed Thursday accused him of commanding the Taliban fighters behind a fatal ambush of the three servicemen in Afghanistan in 2008. An attorney for Najibullah, who’s in U.S. custody, declined Thursday to comment on the new charges.