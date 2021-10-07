Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:39 PM

New charges for Afghan accused in journalist abduction case

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An Afghan man already facing charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a New York Times reporter and another journalist in facing new charges in the killing of three American soldiers. A revised indictment against Haji Najibullah filed Thursday accused him of commanding the Taliban fighters behind a fatal ambush of the three servicemen in Afghanistan in 2008. An attorney for Najibullah, who’s in U.S. custody, declined Thursday to comment on the new charges.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content