Navy: Sub hit object in Pacific; no life-threatening injury

AP National News

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says one of its fast-attack submarines struck an object while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. Two officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the sub was in the South China Sea when the incident happened Oct. 2. They said it did not hit another submarine, and the incident was not publicly disclosed until Thursday to maintain operational security. In a brief written statement, the Navy says there were no life-threatening injuries and the sub remains fully operational. It says the USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant was not affected.