Minneapolis mayor: Police conduct in ’20 unrest is ‘galling’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released video that shows Minneapolis police officers talking about “hunting people” during unrest following the death of George Floyd has become an issue in the upcoming citywide election. Mayor Jacob Frey says body camera footage that also shows officers kicking and beating a man who had surrendered is “galling.” But some of Frey’s challengers and some City Council members were quick to criticize, saying Frey should have done more to control the department. The footage was released less than a month before the election, in which residents will vote on whether to replace the police department with a new agency.