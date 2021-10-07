Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

AP National News

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area, but officials say there are no reports of injuries and no danger of a tsunami. The Meteorological Agency says the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles). It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Super express trains were temporarily halted and many elevators automatically stopped.