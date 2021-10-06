North Carolina: Apology for the 1921 lynching of Black teen

AP National News

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A local governing board in North Carolina has formally apologized for the mob lynching of a Black boy unlawfully taken from a jail in 1921. Now a century later, the Board of Commissioners in Chatham County, North Carolina, issued its apology Tuesday, calling it a step toward community healing. It said evidence suggested some prominent county officials allowed the mob killing to occur. According to the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, no investigation was ever conduct to find those responsible for Eugene Daniel’s lynching. Mary Nettles, president of the Chatham Community Branch of the NAACP, said she was pleased that an apology was issued.