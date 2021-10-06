N. Carolina charter school under fire for teacher’s comments

AP National News

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A teacher has resigned from a North Carolina charter school after telling Black students in her class that they would be her “field slaves” if not for the Constitution. One parent says that comment was one of many such incidents at the school. Winterville Charter School sent a memo which also referred to “racially insensitive words” being used by children in the class without any action from the teacher. WITN reports that school officials said the teacher “will not be returning.” A statement from the school says it is working to address the ongoing concerns of parents.