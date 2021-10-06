1 dead, 3 missing in attack on Nicaragua Indigenous miners

AP National News

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Activists in Nicaragua say one member of an Indigenous community has been killed and three others are missing after assailants shot at them on the country’s Caribbean coast. The director of the Del Río Foundation suggested Wednesday it was the latest attack by settlers who have invaded indigenous lands. Foundation director Amaru Ruiz says the four Mayangna men were working in wildcat mining in the Bosawas nature reserve when the were shot at. The Nicaraguan army and national police have not commented on the report. It is the latest of several attacks this year that have killed dozens of Miskito and Mayangna people.