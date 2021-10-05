State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile

AP National News

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a reversal of Trump administration policy, the State Department has disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile. It said this will aid global efforts to control the spread of such weapons. The number of U.S. weapons, including those in active status as well as those in long-term storage, stood at 3,750 as of September 2020, the department said. That is down slightly from a year earlier. As recently as 2003, the U.S. nuclear weapon total was slightly above 10,000. It peaked at 31,255 in 1967.