Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also said Mexico wants more development aid and better cooperation on the flow of illicit funds. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is also scheduled to attend the talks in Mexico City.