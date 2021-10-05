Jorja Fox hopes ‘CSI: Vegas’ will spark science appreciation

AP National News

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jorja Fox reprises her role of Sara Sidle in the latest “CSI” iteration, “CSI: Vegas.” The 10-episode limited series, following forensic investigators in Las Vegas, reunites Fox with William Petersen, who played her love interest in the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Original cast member Wallace Langham returns as David Hodges. New cast members include Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome and Mel Rodriguez. Fox hopes that “CSI: Vegas” will remind people “of the truth and the power of science.” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” aired its series finale in 2015 after 15 seasons. The CBS series also produced spin-offs including “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber.”