Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap

AGUA FRIA, Panama (AP) — In an isolated cemetery in Panama’s Darien province, migrants who die on the most treacherous segment of their journey toward the United States are buried. With them goes a plasticized card containing what little information is available in case one day someone comes looking. Workers recently laid to rest 15 sets of remains in a long trench. A priest with a candle, crucifix and flowers performed a simple ceremony. So far this year, Panama has recovered at least 50 sets of remains from migrants crossing the Darien Gap. Officials believe that’s only a portion of those who die in the dense, lawless jungle.