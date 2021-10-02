Man arrested after Molotov cocktail thrown at Austin Dems HQ

AP National News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators in Texas have arrested a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail inside Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin. The actions were caught on surveillance video. A fire official says 30-year-old Ryan Faircloth was booked Friday in the Travis County jail. He is charged with arson and possessing a prohibited weapon. Investigators received a tip leading to the Faircloth’s social media. Information found online and other evidence led arson investigators and the FBI to make the arrest. Video showed the suspect was wearing an American flag bandanna at the time of the attack. Officials say he also left a threatening letter.