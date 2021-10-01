Forever a rolling stone: Dylan going on tour — through 2024

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan is nothing if not confident. The music legend has quietly put tickets on sale for a concert tour supporting last year’s album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ and he bills it on his website as a “World Wide Tour 2021-2024.” The concert business is slowly ramping up after its pandemic pause, even as there are restrictions still in place in many venues. Starting Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Dylan has scheduled 21 concert dates in a month, hitting New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston and Philadelphia. The “Like a Rolling Stone” songwriter turned 80 years old in May.