EXPLAINER: Why home protection is important in wildfires

AP National News

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires have destroyed nearly 50,000 homes in California alone in the last five years, and scientists say global warming is only making things worse. Much attention has focused on managing overgrown forests. But fire managers say it’s equally crucial to increase the fire resistance of homes and the area immediately around them. That’s known as creating defensible space. It gives firefighters a better chance of defending a home. A California legislative analysis on Thursday called it a key way to limit wildfires’ destructiveness, but said there should be better state and local enforcement to make sure homeowners in fire-prone areas comply.