Baltimore argues Catholic group’s rally could bring violence

A conservative Roman Catholic media outlet is seeking a court order to stage a rally during a U.S. bishops’ meeting in Baltimore. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander presided over a hearing Thursday for the lawsuit that rally planners St. Michael’s Media filed against the city. The judge heard testimony from clergy abuse victims who want to speak at the event. St. Michael’s claims city officials canceled the planned Nov. 16 rally at a city waterfront pavilion because they disapprove of the group’s religious message. The city says the gathering poses a threat to public safety. St. Michael’s says it picked the date and location for its rally to coincide with a U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting.