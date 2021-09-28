In Cuban Miami, police chief’s reform agenda hits tight spot

AP National News

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez praised Art Acevedo as “America’s best chief” when he recruited him to lead Miami’s police force just six months ago. Acevedo had a national profile as a progressive law enforcer in Texas. And as a Cuban refugee, born in Havana, he was presented as a perfect fit. But Acevedo grew up in California, and it didn’t take long for his outsider status to clash with Miami’s Cuban Americans. Now a brewing feud with the police union and several city commissioners Acevedo accuses of meddling in the department has come to a head. Commissioners gave themselves subpoena power Monday to investigate Acevedo.