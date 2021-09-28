France to cut visas for North Africans in migration dispute

AP National News

PARIS (AP) — A French government spokesperson says France plans to reduce the number of visas issued to people in North Africa because governments there are refusing to take back deported migrants. Radio network Europe-1 reported Tuesday that the French government expects to reduce the number of visas given to Algerians and Moroccans by half, and to Tunisians by 30%. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France decided to take action because Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia had refused to provide consular documents for their citizens being deported from France after arriving illegally. All three North African countries were part of France’s colonial empire, and many migrants coming from them have family or other ties in France.