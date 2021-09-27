Woman accused of throwing kids in lake back in Louisiana

AP National News

SHREVEPORT,La. (AP) — A woman accused of throwing two of her children into a Louisiana lake has been extradited from Texas and arrested on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Thirty-two-year-old Ureka Black of Shreveport is accused of throwing her 5-year-old and 8-month-old sons into Cross Lake on Friday. The baby died. It isn’t clear whether she has an attorney who can speak for her. KTBS-TV reports that Black’s court records include numerous notations that she was ordered into counseling, anger management and parenting classes. But the station says she either ignored the orders or quit after one or two classes.