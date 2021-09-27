US aims to relax testing of contaminants at nuke weapon lab

AP National News

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Energy Department wants to switch to less stringent testing for detecting cancer-causing chemicals at and around one of its premier nuclear weapons laboratories. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the federal agency is using the state’s three-year review of surface water rules to push for a test at Los Alamos National Laboratory that’s more limited in detecting PCBs. Environmentalists and New Mexico regulators oppose the proposed change. The Energy Department claims its testing would be sufficient and that the current method required by the state goes far beyond what’s necessary.