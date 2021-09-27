Strong quake rattles Greek island of Crete; 1 dead

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 has struck the southern Greek island of Crete. Greek authorities say one person has been killed and several more have been injured. The quake sent people fleeing into the streets, while schools were evacuated. Repeated aftershocks were rattling the area, and local media reported damage in villages near the epicenter. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 9:17 a.m. local time (0617 GMT), with an epicenter 246 kilometers (153 miles) south southeast of the Greek capital, Athens. Greece’s Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said that according to reports from local authorities, one person had been killed and a further nine people suffered injuries.