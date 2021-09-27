Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

AP National News

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day.In a Monday news release, Collierville police say UK Thang had moved to the upscale suburb 30 miles outside Memphis in the summer of 2020. He worked daily in a sushi business at the Kroger in Collierville. Thang died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound within a couple of minutes of officers arriving at the scene. The victims included 10 employees and five customers. A spokesperson for Kroger did not immediately respond to an email request on why Thang was asked to leave his job.