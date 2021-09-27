Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization

AP National News

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to receive his COVID-19 booster shot. Monday’s booster shot comes days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments. The White House says the 78-year-old Biden will deliver remarks and receive the additional dose Monday afternoon. Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It’s unclear whether the first lady will also receive the booster dose Monday.