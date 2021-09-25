Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

AP National News

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers have swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon” (“Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore. American actress and producer Jessica Chastain was honored for her portrayal of Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the 69th edition of Spain’s biggest film festival. Chastain shared the best leading performance award with 16-year-old Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, who starred in the Danish film “As in Heaven” (“Du som er i himlen”). Tea Lindeburg received the best director award for the same film.