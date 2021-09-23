House OKs $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system

AP National News

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelming passed legislation to provide funding for Israel’s missile defense system. The bill approved Thursday would provide $1 billion for the Iron Dome system, which is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets fired into Israel. The vote was 420-9. Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro said the bill “demonstrates Congress’s commitment to our friend and ally Israel is bipartisan and ironclad.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is the daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents, was the only lawmaker to speak against the bill. She called the funding increase “absurd and unjustifiable.” The bill now heads to the Senate.