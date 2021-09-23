Harry, Meghan visit NYC sites, including Sept. 11 memorial

AP National News

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got a hawk’s-eye view of New York City with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center’s signature tower. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio posed for photos with Harry and Meghan at the over 1,200-foot observatory at One World Trade Center. Harry and Meghan then visited the memorial plaza at the nearby World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan. The couple looked out over a reflecting pool where one of the towers stood and then visited the 9/11 Memorial Museum.