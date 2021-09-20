George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID

AP National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Holliday, the Los Angeles plumber who shot grainy video of four white police officers beating Black motorist Rodney King in 1991, has died of complications of COVID-19. Longtime friend Robert Wollenweber says the 61-year-old died Sunday at a hospital, where he had been for more than a month. Holliday was awakened by a traffic stop outside his San Fernando Valley home on March 3, 1991. He went outside to film it, catching the Los Angeles officers punching and kicking King. A year later, the city erupted in widespread violence after the four officers were acquitted in the beating.