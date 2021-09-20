France apologizes to Algerians who fought for colonizers

AP National News

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has apologized to Algerians who fought alongside French colonial forces in Algeria’s war for independence. The fighters known as harkis were then massacred and ostracized as traitors. Macron also promised a law guaranteeing reparations for the contingent. One fighter’s daughter interrupted the solemn ceremony Monday with cries that the law doesn’t go far enough. Around 200,000 harkis fought against fellow Algerians in the 1954-1962 war. And tens of thousands were killed after the French withdrawal. Those who made it to France were placed in camps and denied rights. Algerians also want an apology from France for its actions during the war.