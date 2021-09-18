Rep. Zeldin was treated for leukemia and is now in remission

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin said Saturday that he was diagnosed last November with early stage chronic myeloid leukemia but that he responded well to treatments and is now in remission. Zeldin is a Long Island Republican who’s running for New York governor. He said the diagnosis had no impact on his work or Army Reserve duties. The Iraq War veteran said he suffered no side effects from treatment and that his health is now “phenomenal.” The 41-year-old is in his fourth term representing the eastern half of Long Island, which includes sprawling suburbs, rural farms and the Hamptons.