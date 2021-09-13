EXPLAINER: How California could recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The closely watched recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office wraps up Tuesday. Forty-six candidates qualified for the ballot to replace Newsom if voters decide he should go. The contest has unfolded as the state saw a surge in coronavirus infections from the highly contagious delta variant, and the return of masks and other restrictions in many places. Recent polling indicates Newsom is likely to hold his job in the heavily Democratic state. Republican front-runner and talk radio host Larry Elder argues Newsom should go because of rising crime and homelessness and pandemic restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses.