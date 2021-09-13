Biden, leaders of Australia, India, Japan to meet in person

AP National News

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for an in-person meeting later this month. The group is referred to as the “Quad” and they are set to meet on Sept. 24. Biden had hosted the leaders virtually in March. The White House says the meeting demonstrates the administration’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as it aims to counter a rising China. The meeting agenda will include discussion of COVID-19, climate change, emerging technologies and cyberspace and promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific.