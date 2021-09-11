Search in Mexico hill collapse slowed by fears of landslides

AP National News

By MARÍA VERZA

Associated Press

TLALNEPANTLA, Mexico (AP) — Fears of new landslides are slowing the search for more victims from the collapse of a hillside that brought tons of boulders down on a neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one person. Authorities in Tlalnepantla in Mexico state reduced the number of people missing from Friday’s landslide from 10 to three Saturday after seven of the missing were located. Armed forces dogs continued to search the rubble for victims but officials focused their efforts on evacuating at least 80 homes. “You can still see cracks” in the hillside, said Ricardo de la Cruz, undersecretary general of Mexico state.