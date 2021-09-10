Post-9/11, Europe’s weak spots make it a jihadist target

AP National News

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Europe has witnessed many more jihadist attacks on its soil than the United States since 9/11, and analysts say a variety of reasons account for that. They point to Europe’s homegrown extremists, weaknesses in counterterrorism strategies and geography. They note that many Muslims in Europe are disadvantaged and harbor grievances. Counterterrorism policies are uneven across the 27-nation European Union, and the absence of border checks between 26 European countries makes the continent permeable. One terrorism expert reckons that Al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, rivalling for prominence, will compete to stage large attacks in the West and that Europe will be the prime target.