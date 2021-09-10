Skip to Content
Guinea junta freezes state assets as regional officials come

By BOUBACAR DIALLO and CARLEY PETESCH
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The junta that seized power in Guinea has ordered the central bank to freeze all government accounts in an effort to secure state assets and “preserve the country’s interest.” The move comes as a delegation of West African officials from the regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS arrives Friday in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, to meet with the military officers who toppled President Alpha Conde. The mediators from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso along with ECOWAS commission president Jean-Claude Kassi Brou are expected to press the junta to immediately return Guinea to constitutional rule.  

