$6 billion project to untangle O’Hare runways completed

AP National News

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Government and airline officials are celebrating the conclusion of a 16-year, $6 billion project to untangle the jumble of runways at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. During a Thursday ceremony at the airport, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the O’Hare Modernization Project, which mostly involved extending existing runways and building four new ones to run side by side, has led to a 64 % reduction in flight delays. She and others say a smoother running airport will mean more travelers and cargo passing through O’Hare. The changes are welcome improvements for an airport that for years ranked among the country’s worst for on-time departures and arrivals.