Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out

AP National News

By MELINDA DESLATTE and JEFF MARTIN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans has lifted a nightly curfew as the city moves closer to regaining full power, but 96% of utility customers in Louisiana’s hardest-hit communities are still without electricity. Meanwhile, more than a quarter of a million children are still unable to return to schools. Executives with a Louisiana utility firm say they’re on track to have power restored to 90% of New Orleans by late Wednesday evening. Hurricane Ida left all of New Orleans in the dark and more than 1 million people without power after it slammed into the state as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 29. Tens of thousands of people are also still without water.