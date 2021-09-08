AP Emmy pundits favor ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ for honors

AP National News

By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY

Associated Press

Feeling lucky, Mr. Mandalorian? How about you, Duke of Hastings? The Emmys tend to field an eclectic group of contenders, and more so now as new outlets have expanded TV’s scope and sophistication. Versions of sci-fi and comic book epics have jumped from the big screen to the small, resulting in matchups such as the space adventure “The Mandalorian” and period British romp “Bridgerton.” Two Associated Press Entertainment writers are predicting the Sept. 19 Emmy ceremony will hand “The Crown” a best drama series trophy, while “Ted Lasso” will capture the best comedy award. It could also be a big night for Jean Smart, star of the comedy “Hacks.”