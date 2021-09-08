Against a stunning river sunset, Proenza Schouler returns

AP National News

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sailboats wafted by on the Hudson River and the setting sun sparkled on the water as Proenza Schouler celebrated a return to in-person fashion shows against the spectacular setting of New York’s buzziest waterfront locale, Little Island. The show by designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough for New York Fashion Week featured an appearance by vice presidential stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who also appeared in the label’s digital February show. Wednesday’s runway show in the park’s waterfront amphitheater was timed precisely to the sunset, giving the designers a dramatic darkening sky as they presented a collection meant to celebrate a return to city life and also to travel and adventure.