Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

AP National News

A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. Officials say there are no early reports of serious damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (10 miles) northeast of Acapulco. The resort’s mayor says there are no serious problems in the city, thouth there are reports of gas leaks and fallen walls. In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rain night.