Romanian coalition partner quits government amid crisis

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s junior coalition partner USR-Plus has resigned from government following a week of political turmoil that has gripped the country’s governing center-right coalition. The crisis erupted last week after Prime Minister Florin Citu fired justice minister and USR-Plus member Stelian Ion for not signing off on a 10 billion euro ($12 billion) regional infrastructure development program. USR-Plus leader Dan Barna posted online that his party resigned as it had promised and that it was now “moving forward.”