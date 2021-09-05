Search resumes for 2 missing after car swept away in storm

AP National News

By DAVID PORTER and CRAIG RUTTLE

Associated Press

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — As residents and businesses across New Jersey spent the holiday weekend trying to clean up damage from last week’s storm, rescue workers resumed the search for two friends whose car was caught up in the floodwaters. Eighteen-year-old Nidhi Rana and 21-year-old Ayush Rana were last seen Wednesday evening when their car began floating toward a spot where the water flows underground toward the Passaic River. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said in a text Sunday that a dozen search boats were taking part with the aid of a state police air unit. Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday night the death toll in the Garden State had reached 27.